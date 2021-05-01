Detroit family finds four bodies in relative's gravesite, relative not among them

A Detroit family was shocked to find four bodies in a relative's gravesite, and the relative was not among them.

Ever since Desmond Stinson died in 2016, the family has been going to the Gethsemane Cemetery in Detroit to pay their respects.

But when Desmond's mother recently died, they tried to exhume his body to move it to different cemetery to be with his mother.

That's when they discovered four bodies in his burial plot, and Desmond was not among them.

A spokesman for the Detroit General Services Department which oversees maintenance at the cemetery has apologized, saying he believes there was a record-keeping issue.

He says he believes Stinson was buried in a grave nearby and is working to confirm it.