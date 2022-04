BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department reported a homicide on Southgate Dr. Saturday morning.

A 29-year-old Billings man was reportedly shot and killed by a 19-year-old Billings man.

At this time all subjects involved have been detained, but no arrests have been made.

Detectives are on scene and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.