BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police detectives are investigating what they are calling a "suspicious death" of a man from Crow Agency.

According to a release from the Billings Health Department, the Billings Police Department responded to a report of a suicide involving a gun located at the Lazy KT on the 1400 block of First Avenue N. Sunday. Officers found a 25-year-old man from Crow Agency dead, and BPD said the circumstances regarding his death appeared suspicious.

BPD said the investigation is ongoing by detectives with BPD Investigations division, and they are considering and handling the incident as a suspicious death.

No one has been arrested, and BPD is not on the lookout for anyone, they said in their release.

The Yellowstone County coroner will identify the victim and their manner of death.