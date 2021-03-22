Fire truck

BILLINGS, Mont. - A detached garage caught on fire in Billings Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened on Yellowstone Avenue near the Eighth Street West intersection.

According to a release from the Billings Fire Department, the garage was minorly damaged due to the fire. The estimated of property and content loss totaled around $2,000.

BFD said the property was insured and there were no fatalities.

The cause was incendiary, according to BFD.

BFD Deputy Fire Marshal Jeff McCullough investigated the fire.

