Designated Surveillance Area expansion proposal for Brucellosis in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Department of Livestock is proposing a change to the boundary of the Designated Surveillance Area for Brucellosis.

Brucellosis a disease that rancher’s say affects the livestock industry in Montana, is a very contagious, infectious disease that can spread quickly to cattle. Now after two exposed elk were discovered in the Ruby Mountains the Montana Department of Livestock is looking to expand the Designated Surveillance Area.

Local Montana rancher Leo McDonnell says,"Well we have two sources of contamination right now in Montana. One from the elk herd, one from the buffalo herd. So anything you can do to reduce possible contamination is good for everybody, the public and cattle producers.”

Ranchers say losing the "Brucellosis free status" can be detrimental to the state's economy.

“If Brucellosis got into the herd then that’s calves that aren’t hitting the ground, that’s money that’s not going to be in their pocket and eventually that’s money that’s not going to be spent in the local communities and revenue for the state," says Colter Brown, the Ag Director for Northern Ag Network.

The boundary adjustment will ensure cattle and domestic bison at risk of exposure to infected wildlife are included in disease surveillance efforts.

"We still get occurrences of Brucellosis from time to time because there are so many bison and elk in the park that are stretching beyond those boundaries and can carry the disease with them. So it’s something we’ve seen, in the ten years that we’ve had the designated surveillance area there have been 10 cases of Brucellosis in that area," says Brown.

While the DOL is working to control the spread of the disease, Montana ranchers are hopeful there will soon be a vaccination program for wild animals in Yellowstone Park.

“You know a big part of our economy in this state is agriculture, so it’s important to everybody," says McDonnell.

Brown says they're also currently working to get Brucellosis off the CDC and the Select Agent list to do more research on the disease and hopefully get better vaccinations.

If you'd like to view the expansion proposal, click here.