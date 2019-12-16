Deserving family set to receive donated vehicle, big reveal Friday

BILLINGS- A deserving Billings family is set to receive a vehicle as part of a yearly event held by Underriner Honda.

The selected family and vehicle will be revealed on Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. at Underriner Honda, in partnership with United Way, for the giveaway.

Associates from the dealership donated their spare time to make sure the vehicle is cosmetically and mechanically sound.

In addition to the giveaway, Santa and Mrs. Clause will make an appearance from 10 a.m. and noon.

The community is invited to witness the deserving family receive the gift of transportation, just in time for the Christmas.