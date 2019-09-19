DEQ Seeks Public Comment on Colstrip Steam Electric Station Report

HELENA – The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on one report regarding the waste water facilities at the Colstrip Steam Electric Station.

The report is required under the Administrative Order on Consent between DEQ and Talen Montana, LLC at Colstrip, which provides a mandatory procedure for investigation and remediation related to the waste water facilities associated with coal ash ponds.

DEQ will conduct a public meeting on the report if a written request is received within 10 days of posting this notice by 10 or more people or by a group having 10 or more members.

The report DEQ is seeking comment on is the Units 3 & 4 Cleanup Criteria and Risk Assessment Report.

The Report identifies the cleanup criteria for the Constituents of Interest in groundwater, the transport mechanisms for these constituents, potential receptors and exposure pathways, and if any additional site characterization is needed to determine the human health or environmental risks posed by releases from the site. The Report also includes an assessment of risk posed by Constituents of Interest that exceed soil or surface water screening levels.

Copies of the report is available at: DEQ’s home offices at 1520 E. 6th Ave. in Helena; Talen Montana’s offices at 303 N. Broadway, Suite 400 in Billings; and the Bicentennial Library, 419 Willow Ave. in Colstrip. The reports are also available electronically in the Documents section here.

The 30-day public comment period starts Sept. 18 and ends Oct. 18, 2019. Written comments must be received by 11:59 p.m., Oct. 18 and can be sent to Sara Edinberg, Waste Management and Remediation Division, P.O. Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620-0901, or electronically to: DEQColstrip@mt.gov