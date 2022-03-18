Press release from the City of Billings:

BILLINGS –Representatives with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have arrived in Billings to give an update on the Billings PCE Superfund Site and ask property owners in the affected area to sign up for sampling.

The Superfund Site consists of shallow groundwater contamination and extends from Central Avenue approximately three miles, east-northeast through several neighborhoods and into downtown Billings.

The Montana DEQ and EPA will give their update and review the sampling process during Monday night’s city council work session on Mar. 21, 2022.

Property owners and tenants living within or near the superfund boundary can contact Roger Hoogerheideat(406)422-9725or athoogerheide.roger@epa.gov, or they can contact Bridget Williams at (406)457-5013or atwilliams.bridget@epa.govto ask questions or schedule a sampling.

Those interested can search for their property in relation to the boundary by clicking here. (https://arcg.is/0KyfvL1)

Sample results will reveal what properties qualify for mitigation efforts.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held in council chambers on the second floor of city hall.

Click here to view the March 21 agenda and learn how to watch or attend virtually. (https://destinyhosted.com/agenda_publish.cfm?id=24568&mt=CC,SPC,CCWS)

Background on the project can be found by clicking here. (https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/SiteProfiles/index.cfm?fuseaction=second.Cleanup&id=0801303#bkground)