Deputy reunites with baby whose life he saved

A year ago, four-month-old Kingston Crowell stopped breathing, his mother panicked and suddenly, a local deputy appeared and saved the infant's life.

When Kingston stopped breathing, his frantic mother and her sister pulled over and flagged down Deputy Jeremie Nix. The deputy began to do CPR on the infant. But when that didn't work, Nix rushed the baby to Ocala Regional, where the Doctors revived the child.

Deputy Nix was attached to Kingston the moment this all happened. Kingston's mother recalls the moment, "He just said I'm not leaving your son, until I know he's okay."

Over time, this union forged by life-threatening emergency on the side of the road has evolved into something unexpectedly special.

Just months after the incident Nechole Crowell, Kingston's mother, asked Jeremie and his wife Nikki to be Kingston's God Parents, and suddenly two families adopted one another.

In the year since, a remarkable relationship formed.

From the toddler's first birthday in January, to frequent play days and visiting Christmas Day, Kingston has been a part of Deputy Jeremie Nix and his wife Nikki's family for the past year ever since Deputy Nix saved Kingston's life.

The Deputy's Wife Nikki Nix explains their relationship saying, "It was almost like an instant connection. It was kind of weird and we literally haven't stopped talking since then."

Kingston's fight for survival, has spawned a relationship that's changing culture and bridging color barriers, for a cop and a single mom.