FORSYTH, Mont. - In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) said they received help from individuals and the Eastern Montana Sheriff's Office in arresting three individuals who were causing problems.

According to the post, the three arrested "allegedly stole a pick-up, burglarized a residence, stole some fuel and ran from Sheriff's Deputies."

Sheriff Allen Fulton said one Roosevelt County Deputy was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution. It is reported that the Deputy is "going to be okay."