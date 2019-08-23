Deputy and inmate in hospital after the inmate stabbed the deputy and the deputy shot him

A Vermilion County Sheriff's Deputy and an inmate have been hospitalized after a stabbing and shooting at the Vermilion County Courthouse.

According to a release from the sheriff's department, a deputy was moving an inmate between holding cells shortly after 10 Friday morning.

After opening the door of the cell, the inmate attacked the deputy and stabbed him in the face multiple times.

The deputy then discharged his gun and struck the inmate.

Both were taken to an area hospital- no word on their conditions.