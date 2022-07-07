The following is a press release from Alterrnatives, Inc. and the Montana Department of Corrections:

BILLINGS, Mont. - Alternatives, Inc. and the Montana Department of Corrections are issuing this statement to notify the public of an offender who walked away from the Passages Women's Program in hopes of enlisting assistance in her apprehension.

At approximately 12:30 AM on 7/7/2022 a female offender walked away from the Passages community correction program located at 1001 South 27th Street in Billings, Montana. The offender's personal information is as follows:

Name: Jamie Raianne Shangreaux

DOB: 1/31/2000

Height: 5 ft 6 in Weight: 120 lbs

Hair: Brown Eye Color: Brown

Ethnicity: Native American

Ms. Shangreaux was sentenced for: Criminal possession of dangerous drugs out of Custer County, Dist. 16 and arrived at the Passages program on 6/15/2022.

The Department of Corrections requests assistance in locating this offender. She should be considered dangerous as she is facing a ten year sentence for Felony Escape and as such should not be approached. Information concerning her whereabouts should be reported to law enforcement immediately.

Note: Pictures and personal information are available on the Montana Department of Corrections Correctional Offender Network at HTTP://app.mt.gov/conweb/. Ms. Shangreaux’s AO# is: 3025776.

For additional information contact David O. Armstrong, CEO of Alternatives, Inc. at 406-697-5316. Information concerning Alpha House can be found at www.altinc.net