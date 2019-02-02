Deployed solider surprises daughters at school in Missouri

A Missouri family is back together after an emotional reunion.

The father left to serve his country in Afghanistan last year.

Now he's back home -- and he couldn't wait to see his two daughters -- so he showed up at their schools.

Sergeant Jerome Harvey left for Afghanistan on April 12th of last year.

Sgt. Harvey said, "I got back on the 21st of January."

He hasn't seen his daughters in over nine months. They have no idea he's home.

"I sent them with my parents, so I just figured coming home surprising them would be awesome."

To help with the surprise, Laquey Middle School allowed our news crew inside his 13-year-old daughter's classroom by saying we were working on a story about how hard it is on children with parents deployed in the army.

Jasmine Harvey/Daughter said, "Sometimes I cry whenever he's on the phone, and especially when he says he has to deploy."

That's when Jasmine's dad walked in.

The surprises didn't end there. It was off to the elementary school to surprise Jasmine's 10-year-old sister Trinity.

Harvey says his girls have wanted to video chat several times in the last 10 days but he kept telling them the internet wasn't strong enough for the call. In reality, he was just trying to not blow his cover.

Jasmine said, "He lied to me but I'm not mad. Every time, he had always just go see him at the place where the plane flies in. But this time he did something elaborate."

Trinity said, "I told him to do it. But I didn't know he was actually going to commit to it."

Jasmine added, "And you even shaved."

Trinity said, "He said that he couldn't because he wouldn't be here, and we'd probably be out of school."

Overall, it was a surprise good enough to get out of school a little bit early.

The first thing Harvey's daughters said they wanted to do with their father now that he is home is to get Chinese food.