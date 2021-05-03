The Montana Department of Revenue warns all Montanans to be aware of numerous scams and frauds related to their tax information and refunds.

Some common tax season scams include:

Paying for a refund: If a caller says they have your tax refund, but you’ll have to pay a “fee” to receive it, it’s a scam. The Department of Revenue will never demand money before giving you your refund.

Threatening arrest, or seizure of your property: Taxpayers have received letters saying they owe taxes to Montana, and that the state will seize their property, or even file a warrant for their arrest.

Unclaimed Property, for a fee: The Department of Revenue returns unclaimed assets, such as insurance payouts, mineral royalties or old bank balances, to thousands of Montanans each year. You do not have to pay a fee to collect your own unclaimed property if you submit a claim directly with the department. Search at https://tap.dor.mt.gov to see if you have property with the department.

Phishing for data: Don’t click links on unsolicited emails. These links could infect your computer with malware that can jeopardize the security of your personal data such as your Social Security Number or banking information.

The Department of Revenue may contact individual taxpayers or businesses by phone, but in nearly all cases they will call only after sending at least one letter by U.S. mail. According to a release, such calls may come from the Collections Unit to discuss past-due taxes or a payment plan, or to verify information. For more information on Identity Verification letters, you can visit MTRevenue.gov/fraud.

Do not provide personal information if you are not sure who you are talking to. To verify a call or a letter you received is from the Department of Revenue, call our Call Center at (406) 444-6900.

Montana and federal individual income tax returns are due May 17.