Department of Justice opens new crime lab in Billings

It's been in the works for months and finally, the Montana Department of Justice opened a new satellite crime laboratory in Billings on Thursday.

Attorney General Tim Fox and the Montana Department of Justice introduced their new crime lab, which should improve forensic science services for Eastern Montana.

"Well its no secret that there's been a rise in crime and other criminal activities in Montana the last 10, 12 years and that impacts our justice system in general, but certainly that impacts the forensic sciences division as well," said Attorney General Tim Fox.

That growing need has led to longer wait times for law enforcement and prosecutors to get chemical analysis requests back from Missoula. Now, those illegal drug possession cases can be processed at the new crime lab.

"The chemical analysis division is going to help tremendously because we aren't going to be sending a lot of the stuff that we would normally send to Missoula, up to Missoula, and even though it's little bits at a time and stuff there' thousands and thousands of pieces that might be going up," said Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

Sheriff Linder and County Attorney Scott Twito both said not only will the new lab save time, it'll also save tax payers money in the long run.

The new facility also includes a modern morgue, with more capacity and an improved working space for two state medical examiners.

State Medical Examiner Dr. Rob Kurtzman said about one third of the cases reported the coroner's office, could require further investigation by his team.

He added with Montana's large size, it's important to have examiners on this side of the state.

"If you look back to July of 2015, there were no medical examiners in the state and now we've gone to four morgue-certified forensic pathologists serving the state. Two here in Billings two in Missoula," said Dr. Kurtzman.

Dr. Kurtzman helped develop the new morgue at the Billings Crime Lab. He said having the new facility will get the decedent back to families more quickly.

"Also closure to families, being able to know and understand as soon as possible what may have happened to their loved one and how they may have died that's important that's something you cant quantify," said Attorney General Tim Fox.