Alternatives, Inc. and the Montana Department of Corrections are searching for an offender who walked away from the Alpha House Prerelease Center at around midnight early Sunday morning.

Jordan Wing walked away from the Alpha House Men’s Prerelease center and was placed on escape status by the Montana Department of Corrections.

According to David Armstrong, Wing is a 5'7, 170 pound Native American man with black hair and brown eyes.

He was sentenced on January 22, 2018 for Strangulation of a Partner in Lewis and Clark County according to Armstrong. He arrived to the Alpha House on January 8, 2019.

The Alpha House Men's Prerelease Center is for offenders who are about six months away from being released in the public. At the center, these offenders get treatment to become crime free and opportunities for employment.

Armstrong said Wing has passes that allow him to go out into the community for certain visits and for his job, but this time he didn't come back.

Armstrong said about 1 percent of the prerelease center population attempts to walkaway, and they are usually found by law enforcement quickly.

Now, the Department of Corrections is asking for assistance in locating Wing. They said the public should not approach him, as he is facing a ten year sentence for Felony Escape.

Information concerning his whereabouts should be reported to law enforcement immediately.