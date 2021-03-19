BILLINGS - An offender has walked away from the Alpha House Prerelease Center, Alternatives, Inc. and the Montana Department of Corrections said in a release Friday.

At approximately 5:54 p.m., 31-year-old Frank Maciel reportedly walked away from the Alpha House Men's Prerelease Center and was placed on escape status by the Montana Department of Corrections. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Maciel is described as a Native American man, six feet tall, weighing 220 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was reported to be wearing a black coat, a Los Angeles Lakers Baseball cap with a purple bill, black pants and black tennis shoes with white soles.

Maciel was sentenced for robbery out of Missoula County, and arrived at the Alpha House in April of 2020. He is now facing a 10 year sentence for Felony Escape.

The public is advised to not approach Maciel. If you have any information concerning his whereabouts you should contact law enforcement immediately.