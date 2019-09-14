Department of Corrections requests public's help to find walkaway McCrea Schurman

Alternatives Inc and the Montana Department of Corrections issued a statement notifying the public of a walkaway from the Alpha House Pre-Release Center in Billings.

At approximately 1:45 Saturday morning, McCrea Schurman was placed on escape status by the Montana Department of Corrections.

Schurman stands at 5'10" and weighs 170 pounds.

He is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was born in Great Falls and was sentenced for criminal possession of dangerous drugs out of Cascade County on April 14, 2017.

He arrived to the pre-release program on July 16 of this year.

The public is asked not to approach Schurman as he is facing a 10 year sentence for felony escape.

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement immediately.