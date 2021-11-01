BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Department of Corrections is alerting the public of an alleged walk-away from the Alpha House Men's Prerelease Center in Billings Monday.

A release from the DOC said Nolan Real Bird, 33, of Rexburg, Idaho, walked away from the prerelease program, located at 104 N Thirty-first Street, around 12:38 a.m.

The DOC said he is on escape status, and there is a warrant out for his arrest.

He is described as Native American; 5-feet, 8-inches; 170-pounds; has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was sentenced for criminal endangerment out of Yellowstone County in April 2018 and came to the Alpha House Prerelease Center in May 2021.

The DOC said anyone who sees Real Bird should not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous. Real Bird is facing a 10-year sentence for felony escape, according to the DOC.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call law enforcement immediately.