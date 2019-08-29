Denver inmate forced to give birth alone in jail cell without medical care

A Denver mother is suing after she says she was forced to give birth alone in a jail cell, without any medical care.

Her entire ordeal was caught on a security camera in her room.

Diana Sanchez's journey to motherhood began in a jail cell. She was forced to give birth, her attorney says, after hours of begging for help.

The security camera footage showing the whole situation was released by her lawyer.

Sanchez first raised the flag at breakfast time, telling a deputy at 5:02 am that she was in labor. She told him again at 6:34 am.

her lawyer says she tried at least nine times to get help.

At one point, officials slip an absorbent pad under the cell door.

Finally, Sanchez, writhing in pain, gives birth to a baby boy at 10:44 am.

the video shows, after the birth, the staff enters her cell. And 32 minutes later, her lawyer says, she was taken to the hospital.

Sanchez was being held on identity theft charges, but now she's suing for negligence.

In a statement the Denver Sheriff Department says her cell was located in the jail's medical unit and Sanchez was "under the care of Denver health medical professionals..."

Noting they've since changed their policy to make sure inmates in labor are immediately taken to the hospital.

Now a year later, both Sanchez and her baby are home, and hoping a judge gives them closure.