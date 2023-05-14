RED LODGE, Mont. - The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary is helping recreationists be bear aware this summer with a demonstration coming up.

A Bear Awareness Day will be held at the bear enclosure at 11:00 am on May 27 at the sanctuary in Red Lodge.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the majority of human-bear conflicts involve bears protecting their young or a food source, and that avoiding conflict is easier than dealing with one.

Anyone in bear habitat is strongly encouraged to carry bear spray, and bear spray training will be included in the demonstration.