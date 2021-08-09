Demolition of Lazy KT Motel on hold as crews wait for a permit

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Red Flag
Warning...which is in effect from noon to 10 PM MDT Tuesday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low humidities and strong gusty winds will create
erratic fire behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In South Central MT Fire Zones...125...126...127...128...129.
In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132.
In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell.
In Northwest SD...Harding.
In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater
Sweet Grass...Yellowstone.
In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Powder River
Rosebud...Treasure.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: 85 to 90.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: The expected weather will bring critical
conditions to existing fires and possibly allow new lightning
holdover fires to emerge.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
&&