Demolition of Lazy KT Motel on hold as crews wait for a permit

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Lazy KT Motel was scheduled to be demolished on Monday, August 9 at 7:30 a.m., but Marty Connell, one of the investors, said the contractor is waiting on a demolition permit from the city.

Bryan Meyer with Environmental Contractors said the demolition will probably take place tomorrow afternoon or Wednesday.

Meyer said there was a broken water valve that needed to be replaced before a permit could be issued.