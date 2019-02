Delta airlines and Coca-Cola are causing a "napkin nightmare" online.

The offending in-flight napkins featured a line for people to write down their name and number to pass onto their airplane "crush."

Passengers slammed the companies on social media, posting pictures of the napkins and calling them "creepy."

Both Delta and Coke have apologized.

The airline said it's already in the process of removing the napkins from their planes.