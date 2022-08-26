In 1971, the Billings Fire Department adopted a Dalmatian puppy as part of their fire outreach program. She was an ambassador for the department, making appearances across the city.

She's adorable and in the beginning," explained Community Historian, Lauren Hunley. "Everybody loves her."

Ambassador might have been the role in which Della probably should have remained. If your not familiar with the Peter Principle. Essentially it's a theory that states eventually an employee will rise in the hierarchy of their company through promotion until they reach a level of respective incompetence.

Della is a pretty good example of the idea. She was not cut out for real firefighting work.

"Della was able to ride in the cab of the fire truck...for about 6 months," said Hunley. "Unfortunately, she sat behind the driver. And after nibbling on his ear and nearly causing a massive car accident, she was relegated to the station and was

no longer allowed to go on fire calls with the department."

Ok, great she's still a great companion. Right?

"It doesn't take long though for the firefighters to become very anti-Della," Hunley said laughing. "Apparently she was not receiving consistent training with the changing of the shifts. The only person who really liked her was the chief. Her behavior became somewhat of an issue."

The firefighters submitted a behavioral report and it included a list that was called, "Items Consumed by Fire Dog, Della Mae.

That list included:

1 mattress

Seat on Aerial Fire Truck

Garden Hose

Chain Tighteners

2 Sections of 1.5" Hose

Wrist Watch

Antique Pie Plate

All Rubber Door Stops

Hall Rug

Pair of Shoes

2 Toggle Switches

Pillow

Suspenders

Human Dinners

"This is the official report in Della Mae's personnel file," said Hunley.

Della lasted a total of 18 months. A brief...but memorable tenure as the official Billings' Fire Dog.

"By early 1973 the firefighters were able to find a woman from the community willing to adopt Della. So she was retired as Billings' Fire Dog and entered civilian life as just a lovely home pet."