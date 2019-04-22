Gregory Scott Green is scheduled for an extradition hearing in Clark County, Nevada Tuesday at 9:00 AM.

Green remains incarcerated in Henderson, Nevada following his arrest on April 17th.

Green is charged with Deliberate Homicide in the disappearance of Laura Johnson.

Johnson disappeared in September 2018 and investigators believe she was killed by Green and her body dumped somewhere south of Laurel.

The Billings Police Department is requesting the assistance of land owners and the public in those areas in locating Mrs. Johnson’s remains.

Please be on the lookout for potential burial sites, ground disturbances, and any evidence of two (2) red rectangular suitcases.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Division at 657-8473.