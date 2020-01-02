Deliberate homicide suspect awaits first court appearance

BILLINGS, Mont. -- 70-year-old Daniel Scheihing remains in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility and was scheduled to make his first court appearance January, 2, 2020 -- but it was delayed to a later date.

Scheihing is charged with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence following a reported fatal crash on New Year's Eve. BPD investigators say Scheihing staged the death of his 72-year-old wife who was in the passenger seat. Recent developments from BPD investigators suggest Scheihing purposely crashed the vehicle into a powerline to cover up his wife's murder.

"Upon further investigation -- our investigators did a search warrant at the residence of 927 Ninebark and throughout that portion of the investigation, ultimately we believe that the female was killed prior to the car accident," says Lieutenant Wooley of the Billings Police Department.

Billings Police are now leading the investigation. They are working with both Montana Highway Patrol and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.