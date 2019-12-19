Delaware boy gifts nearly 2,500 toys to a hospital where he was previously a patient

A Delaware boy who received thousands of birthday cards and gifts while he was a patient is paying it forward by delivering nearly 2,500 toys to the same hospital.

Today, Kiernan Clark is busy being a kid. But back in march, he was hospitalized at Nemours Ai Dupont Hospital for Children with complications from Hirschsprung's disease.

He went viral when his dad made a Facebook post asking people to send Kiernan birthday cards in the hospital.

Kiernan has spent the last three months gathering toys for other kids who will spend their holidays in the hospital.

This year he collected nearly 2,500 toys and will soon deliver them to patients.

Kiernan's long term prognosis isn't clear, but this family lives in the moment and believes Kiernan is going to keep getting healthier.