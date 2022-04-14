LAME DEER, Mont. - A declaration of emergency has been issued by the Acting President of the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council, Serena Wetherelt.

The declaration says that severe travel conditions are having adverse impacts on those who live on the Reservation.

“Due to the multiple adverse impacts of the extremely heavy snowfall, a condition of extreme peril to life and properties exist and this necessitates the proclamation of a state of emergency,” the declaration reads.

You can read the full declaration of emergency here.