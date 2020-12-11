We're once again recognizing teachers with our Gold Star Award this year.

This month's winner is Ms. Dawn Sherseth from Shepherd Elementary School.

She teaches music for Kindergarten through 5th-grade students and has been a teacher for 18 years in Shepherd.

Because of the pandemic, she says interacting with her students has been a challenge but that hasn't stopped her.

She took it upon herself to develop virtual slide shows and interactive lessons to help kids learn music whether they are at school or learning from home.

The lessons include things like exercises to read music and even some virtual instruments to play but she says it’s definitely a labor of love.

"It takes a lot of extra time to create them. I probably spend about five to six hours a week at home, creating these slide shows, to show the kids and use them to teach. But it works really well, they can do their assignments, I can use it to sing songs with them, or Youtube videos, things like that that they're doing," Sherseth said.