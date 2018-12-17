December fires keep fire crews on edge

It may not start until halfway through next year, but fire season is always on the radar for local law enforcement and fire departments.

In lieu of recent grass fires, authorities must always be prepared for fires of all sizes.

So what is the deal behind these mid-December fires?

Recent grass fires and unseasonably nice weather in the Billings area have sparked an interesting question. Will this affect 2019's fire season?

Batallion Chief Kevin Johnson of Billings fire says the fires do not play into the next fire season, but it has a lot to do with wind and vegetation.

He said, "Vegetation is in it's dormancy and so it's fuel moisture are at it's all time low. Even lower than it would be say in July, August, and September."

Another contributing factor has been the high wind speeds.

"With the lack of precipitation and any measurable snowfall that we haven't had much of, of course the fire departments are a little bit on edge and rightfully so. This last fire up on Alkali Creek with the winds immediately paged out a county wide mutual aid request," said Johnson.

A request that both Lt. Kent O'Donnell and BC Johnson said fortunately had a lot of response.

"Everybody's ready to go help each other because these fires can be major events. They can be rapidly evolving, cover a lot of country quickly and so it's important all departments, big or small, can help each other out. Because not one department can take care of these fast moving grass fires on their own," said BT Johnson.

A lot of controlled burnings go on this time of year, and Battalion Chief Johnson told us, even though you may think the fire is out completely, there have been instances where large burned wood piles held embers for up to three months.

Be sure if you are participating in a controlled burn that the fire is completely extinguished when you are done.