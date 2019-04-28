Yellowstone County Assistant Coroner Rich Hoffman identifies the woman found below the Rimrocks as 60-year-old Julie Kibler of Billings. Hoffman says she died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

The manner in which she fell to her death is still under investigation by Billings Police.

KULR (Billings) - A body discovered by a citizen below the Rimrocks has been recovered by law enforcement.

The female body was recovered below the Rims, North of Illinois St. & Henry Rd. around 5 P.M.

According to Billings Police Department Sgt. Ben Milam, there is no threat to the public and there does not seem to be any suspicious activity involved in this incident.

Assisting in the recovery efforts, Billings Fire Department, American Medical Response and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.

There is limited information available at this time as more will be released after the family of the victim is notified.