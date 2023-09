HUNTLEY, Mont. - A deceased woman was retrieved from her car after it went into a wet canal around Huntley.

A Toyota Highlander drifted off the side of the road on S. Canal Dr. for unknown reasons before hitting a tree and going into a wet canal, Montana Highway Patrol reports.

The car then floated down the canal before becoming fully submerged.

MHP says the driver, a 66-year-old Billings woman, was retrieved from the car and pronounced deceased on scene.