BILLINGS, Mont. -- The legalization of marijuana will be in the hands of Montana voters next month. The I-190 initiative attempts to legalize limited amounts of marijuana, and the CI-118 initiative attempts to set a minimum legal age.

If the initiatives are passed, Montana could be the twelfth state to legalize marijuana in the U.S., but a coalition of local law enforcement, the Montana Chamber of Commerce, and other groups are warning against it.

"It's counterintuitive when we know that drugs are the main driver of property and violent crime in Montana and Billings specifically," says Billings Police Chief Rich St. John.

The Montana Chamber of Commerce and the Montana Contractors Association are also concerned legalizing marijuana would hurt workforce development. However, other groups highlight the legalization of marijuana as an opportunity to generate considerable tax revenue.

"Eleven states have legalized marijuana and they've collected almost six billion dollars of tax revenue," says Founder and Political Director of New Approach Montana, Pepper Petersen.

He also points to a recent report from the University of Montana showing the state would generate $236 million by 2026 by taxing all marijuana sales by 20%, but Chief St. John says taxation could be a double-edged sword.

"Excessive taxation causes product diverted out the back door and into the black market," he says.

Then there's the question: is marijuana a gateway drug? Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says yes, "Marijuana, regardless of what some people might think, to me, is just the start."

However, Petersen argues, "I think that's been thoroughly debunked. I think that's a talking point that the opposition likes to use."

Groups like New Approach Montana are also focused on decriminalizing marijuana. On Thursday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis pardoned over 2,700 individuals convicted in state courts of possessing one ounce or less of marijuana.

We asked if decriminalized marijuana would free up overcrowded jails in Yellowstone County. Chief St. John says, ""The argument that we throw people in jail for small amounts of marijuana is false. Generally, what they're going to do is get a citation and appear in court. Obviously, if they have a significant amount it becomes a felony and that's a different story."

Chief St. John says he is also concerned about a possible rise of impaired drivers. He says Montana ranks 2nd in the country for DUI fatalities.