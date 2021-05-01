Death toll from suicide truck bombing in Afghanistan rises to 21

The death toll in a powerful suicide truck bombing that struck a guest house in Eastern Afghanistan rose to 21 Saturday with as many as 90 others wounded.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing late Friday night.

Authorities say there was no indication why the guest house was targeted.

The local hospital received a large number of injured people, while most serious ones were transferred to Kabul hospitals.

A hospital representative said 74 wounded victims and 21 dead bodies were brought to the hospital.

The Interior Ministry quickly blamed the Taliban.

There was no immediate response from the Taliban.