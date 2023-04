BILLINGS, MT- Billings Firefighters announced on their Facebook page that National Take Back Day is coming up.

Take Back Day allows individuals to safely get rid of unused medications to avoid addiction, overdoses, etc. in their communities.

Billings residents are asked to go down to Billings Fire Department Station 5 on Saturday, April 22nd between 10 AM and 2 PM to turn in unused medications in order to help keep their community safe from opioid related health risks.

You can find additional information on Take Back Day here.