Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in Billings

A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Billings, MT.

It happened early Friday morning. The motorcyclist was riding a motorcycle east on Grand Avenue when he crashed at a roundabout, according to Lt Finnegan of the Billings Police Department.

He was not wearing a helmet and speed may have been a factor. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Grand Avenue is back open. It was closed from 38th St W to Zimmerman while authorities investigated