We now know the cause of a deadly house fire that left 5 children dead in August.

Investigators say the fire at the in-home daycare in Erie, Pennsylvania was an accident, caused by a faulty extension cord.

According to US Burea of alcohol, Tobacco, firearms and explosives, the 1 am blaze began in the first-floor living room.

Two young boys and an adult escaped the flames but five children, all under 10, did not.