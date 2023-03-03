BILLINGS, Mont. - March 30 is the deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury caused by the severe storm and flooding in Montana last summer.

Small non-farm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size can apply for Economic Injury Disaster loans up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster that occurred June 10 through July 5, 2022.

Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West says the loans can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid due to the flooding.

This assistance is available regardless of if you suffered property damage, according to Garfield.

Primary Montana counties eligible for the loans include Carbon, Park, Stillwater and Yellowstone.

Eligible neighboring Montana counties include Big Horn, Gallatin, Golden Valley, Meagher, Musselshell, Rosebud, Sweet Grass and Treasure.

Eligible neighboring Wyoming counties include Big Horn and Park.

The SBA says the interest rate is 2.935 percent for businesses and 1.875 percent for private nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Through the SBA’s website, you can apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications.

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.