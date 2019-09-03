Deadliest 100 days on Montana's highways end

The span between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 deadliest days of summer on the highway due to the rise in traffic fatalities. The number of fatalities rose from 114 in 2018 to 130 this year.

Montana Highway Patrol Captain Keith Edgell says that lot's of fatalities often have more than one contributing factor, "alcohol is involved, speed is involved, lack of seatbelt use is typically involved or its a combination of all those types of situations," said Edgell.

With three major holidays; Memorial Day, 4th of July and Labor Day all falling between the 100 day span Edgell sees how drunk driving fatalities continue to increase but would like to see that number become lower as he says "you know we have so many opportunities to call someone else to come pick you up and get you home safely that I wish I would see more people doing that."

There are no current plans in place to lower speed limits across the state or to enforce new traffic laws.