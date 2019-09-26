A group of Melon-headed whales lay dead in a mass stranding on Cape Verde's Boa Vista Island according to videos posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

Rescue teams have counted 134 dead whales on Wednesday.

There's no known reason behind the mass stranding, but local media said autopsies are being carried out to try to determine a cause.

Many factors could contribute to suck whale and dolphin standings, including sickness, navigational error, geographical features, a rapidly falling tide, being chased by a predator, or extreme weather.