BILLINGS, Mont. - A deceased man was located lying on the grass near King Avenue East and City Center Circle in Billings Sunday, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said.

YCSO said in a release a deputy located the man unresponsive and determined the he was dead.

More deputies and Montana Highway Patrol responded to help investigate.

YCSO's release said the man has been identified; however, YCSO is still trying to locate and inform the man's family members.

There are no indications of foul play at this time, according to YCSO's release, but an autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said in the release they will release further details as they become available.

The investigation is ongoing.