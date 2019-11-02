Dead bodies found buried in Texas are those of missing New Hampshire couple

Authorities say two bodies found buried on a beach on Padre Island in Texas are those of a missing couple from New Hampshire.

They have been identified as James and Michelle Butler.

They were reported missing on October 23rd when family and friends lost contact with them.

Last Sunday a deputy discovered what appeared to be human remains in a shallow grave on Padre Island near Corpus Christi.

Their deaths have been ruled as homicides.

Authorities continue to search for their truck and RV trailer.

No arrests have been made in the case.