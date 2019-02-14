KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in northwest Montana.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Martin Chandler was arrested near Columbia Falls soon after 54-year-old William Melton was killed at his home in Coram early Thursday morning. Chandler is being held on a charge of deliberate homicide.

A Columbia Falls police officer and a Flathead County sheriff's deputy responded to a report of gunfire at Melton's home and arrived to find the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Brian Heino says it's not clear what prompted the shooting or if drugs or alcohol were involved. Deputies have arrested Chandler in years past on a variety of charges, and the two men knew each other.

Online jail records don't indicate if Chandler has an attorney.

