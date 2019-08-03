An update for the shooting in El Paso, Texas:

At least 20 people are dead. One person has been arrested.

Sources say he is 21-year-old Patrick Crusius from Dallas, Texas.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott delivered heart-rending confirmation of the community's worst fear.

The carnage happened at a crowded Walmart just miles away from the Mexican border when a man walked in and opened fire.

Police say the 911 calls came in around ten o'clock am local time.

Panicked shoppers and workers tried to hide or escape once they realized what was going on.

Police say people reported hearing shots in a mall which sits just yards from the Walmart. Swat teams could be seen searching that shopping center, too.

Despite initial reports of there being more than one shooter, police say they believe there was just a single gunman and that he is in police custody.

Sources tell NBC he is a 21-year-old man from the Dallas area named Patrick Crusius.

Witnesses say he was armed with a rifle.

People who survived the attack are still trying to make sense of it.

Police in US cities have increased patrols near shopping centers after today's attack.

In New York, the Counter-Terrorism Unit said there was no known threat in the city, but patrols will be increased out of an abundance of caution.