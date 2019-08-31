ODESSA, Texas (AP) - Police say there are "multiple gunshot victims" in central Texas after one or more suspects opened fire.

It has been confirmed that one of the suspects has been shot and killed.

There has been confirmed 20 wounded and one fatality.

The Midland, Texas, Police Department said Saturday that one of the suspects is believed to be driving a gold-colored vehicle and has a rifle. Authorities in Odessa, Texas, say the other shooter is believed to be driving a U.S. Postal Service vehicle.

The Odessa Police urged everyone to get indoors and use "extreme caution."

Police in Odessa, say one or possibly two suspects hijacked the postal vehicle and was firing at random, hitting multiple people.

The University of Texas Permian Basin campus has gone into lock-down.