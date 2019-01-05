One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover near Crow Agency after a high-speed pursuit on Friday night.

According to Montana Highway patrol, a 2003 red Cadillac was being actively pursued by Northern Cheyenne BIA at around 10:30 PM Friday night.

The car was driven by a 21-year-old female from Crow Agency. She had a 15-year-old female passenger from Lame Deer and a 17-year-old passenger in the vehicle with her according to MHP.

Montana Highway Patrol said the Cadillac was traveling westbound on Highway 212 at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle around a left hand curve, and ran off the right side of the road.

The vehicle overturned at US 212 Mile Marker 9, and two passengers not wearing seat belts were ejected from the vehicle said MHP.

MHP said the 17-year-old male was dead on arrival. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The 21-year-old driver and the 15-year old female were taken to IHS Billings for their injuries. The 15-year-old was the only one wearing a seat belt in the incident according to MHP.

Montana Highway Patrol said alcohol and speed are suspected. Road conditions were dry at the time of the incident.