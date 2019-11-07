1 dead after a small plane crashes into a home

The pilot of a small plane is dead after a crash into a house Thursday in the San Bernardino County community of Upland, California.

According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, a medic crew returning from another call saw the plane flying low and erratically, and then saw a column of smoke.

They arrived to find a single engine aircraft had crashed into the roof of a home which was on fire.

Two adults and a baby were in the home when the plane hit, but they were able to get out safely.

Fire crews were responding to the scene as a hazmat situation due to the plane fuel and the materials that were burning.

A parachute could be seen hanging from a nearby tree.