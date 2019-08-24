DCI Big Sky Hosts Open House, Community Invited to Tour New Facility

BILLINGS- Construction is complete on the new DCI dialysis facility located at 720 St. Mary Way and the community is invited to the open house on Tuesday, August 27, from 4-7pm.

"The open house is an opportunity for individuals to learn more about chronic kidney disease and dialysis treatment options, meet our staff, and explore the new state-of-the-art dialysis facility," stated Kelly Liwosz, DCI Area Operations Director.

The 17,000 square foot DCI Big Sky facility has 40 stations and is equipped with new dialysis machines and comfortable new, heated dialysis chairs.

Treatments offered at DCI Big Sky include in-center hemodialysis, home hemodialysis, and peritoneal dialysis.

DCI Big Sky also offers chronic kidney disease education through the REACH Kidney Care program. The program teaches individuals how to maintain kidney function, proper nutrition, treatment options including pre-emptive transplants, and how delay the need for dialysis.

"If you've been told you have chronic kidney disease, are managing diabetes or high blood pressure, please stop by our open house. We'd love to discuss ways to maintain your kidney function," offered Liwosz. "Of course, if you are experiencing kidney failure, or know someone who is, we'd love to talk to you about the treatment options that are available. We a re welcoming new patients."

Anyone interested in the open house or receiving dialysis at DCI Big Sky should call (406) 252-9270 or visit https://www.dciinc.org/big-sky/.