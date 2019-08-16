5 days to get Shepherd Schools ready for students

Although the storm this past Sunday caused upwards of $2 million worth of damage to the schools, Shepherd School District says it is starting school on time. With school starting on August 21, that gives the district just five more days to get the schools ready for students.

Shepherd District Curriculum Director Drea O'Donnell said, "Our insurance liaison was talking last night about 74 mile/hour winds and 2 to 3 inch hail. So, you can see the damage from that."

Shepherd schools is facing damage to siding, windows, carpets and roofs.

One of the big problems the school district is solving right away is glass in the carpet.

O'Donnell said, "All of the west-facing windows that were broken out, the carpets in those rooms were covered with glass, water damage, things like that. We'll have some classrooms that we have removed carpet, that they won't necessarily have carpet for the first day, for the first part. But, all of the glass, all of the material that was going to be unsafe will be removed and ready."

O'Donnell tells me getting everything back to normal will take a while.

She said, "It's going to be a while. To replace everything and get everything back to normal could be a year."

She added, "We'll be ready for Wednesday."