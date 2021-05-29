Day two of the Black Wall Street legacy festival kicked of in Tulsa, Oklahoma Saturday.

The three day event is to commemorate the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and pay tribute to the hundreds who lost their lives during that time, as well as the survivors and decedents.

Saturday, the Centennial Black Wall Street Heritage Parade was held in the Greenwood district, where the race massacre took place.

Organizers say the parade reignites a lost tradition of Greenwood's past generations by featuring floats that honor Tulsa's icons.

Local schools, businesses, artists, and community members all took part in creating the parade.